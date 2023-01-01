About this product
he Cool n Calm recipe was created by Irene Donohue over years of experimentation carried out under her ACMPR license as she sought relief for osteoarthritis in her hands. Cool n Calm is the result of Irene’s journey. Alberta Bud is proud to have partnered with Irene and her colleagues at Medical Cannabis Health Solutions to bring Irene’s game changing full spectrum winterized 1:1 topical cream to the Albertan cannabis market.
Alberta Bud is looking to disrupt the industry by advocating and educating on what real craft cannabis should be and trailblazing a new path. We believe cannabis can be perceived differently. Cannabis tells a story not just sells a product. Our brand is bold. We are micro but mighty.
CAN-55160104