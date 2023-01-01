he Cool n Calm recipe was created by Irene Donohue over years of experimentation carried out under her ACMPR license as she sought relief for osteoarthritis in her hands. Cool n Calm is the result of Irene’s journey. Alberta Bud is proud to have partnered with Irene and her colleagues at Medical Cannabis Health Solutions to bring Irene’s game changing full spectrum winterized 1:1 topical cream to the Albertan cannabis market.

