Slurface is Zkittlewood x Slurricane, a sativa dominant strain with a rich terpene profile that smells and tastes like strawberry candy. Bright orange pistols characterize this AAAA bud grown indoors in coco under G2V LED lights then hang dried, hand trimmed and carefully packaged in-house by the Alberta Bud team at our facility in Edmonton, Alberta. We ensure all steps are completed exactly as needed to ensure quality from the moment a new plant is cloned to the moment these quads are busted and enjoyed: Grow to the Light.

