It is one of the rare truly mentally stimulating strains around Saying it’s sour is most definitely the polite way of describing the Super Petrol nose of GMO x Rocketfuel. The other is cat piss! But like Anthony Bourdain used to say, "that's how you know it's good."And trust me, you’ll love it!
Alberta Bud is looking to disrupt the industry by advocating and educating on what real craft cannabis should be and trailblazing a new path. We believe cannabis can be perceived differently. Cannabis tells a story not just sells a product. Our brand is bold. We are micro but mighty.
CAN-55160104