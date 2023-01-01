Uppercut Punch is Cookies n Cream x Purple Punch 2.0, an indica dominant strain with a smooth terpene profile that evokes lemon cookies. Purple hues are found throughout the sugar leaves on this AAAA bud, which was the winner of the 2022 Edmonton Collector’s Cup and also featured in High Times. These buds are grown indoors in coco under G2V LED lights then hang dried, hand trimmed and carefully packaged in-house by the Alberta Bud team at our facility in Edmonton, Alberta. We ensure all steps are completed exactly as needed to ensure quality from the moment a new plant is cloned to the moment these quads are busted and enjoyed: Grow to the Light.

