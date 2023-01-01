Our hottest straw yet is the best for cooling down your dab!! This coil perc Glycerin straw is the perfect portable straw. Just keep in your fridge till your ready! With 24 color combinations to choose from your sure to find the perfect match for you. Stay Lit my friends.
We're the aLeaf squad and we proudly craft smokable works of art here in downtown Los Angeles.
While our roots run deep in sunny California, you can grab our gear online and have it shipped to you anywhere on Earth. We're a 100% digital smokeshop serving the entire planet... one pipe at a time!
As 710 specialists, we have a ton of gear and put a lot of love into every piece, but we have to admit our PRIDE glass and concentrate collections hold the highest place in our hearts. We grew into the aLeaf you know today by helping our City of Angels Keep It Lit through thick and thin and we hope to do the same for you.