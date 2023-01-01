This terp slurper marble set includes a custom hat carb cap. This hat carb contains an elegantly placed air flow system. Also included in the kit is a 99.9% quartz terp slurper banger and two mini pearls. Available in 10mm, 14mm and 18mm/ 45degree and 60 degree. Keep it lit my friends... Cheers
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We're the aLeaf squad and we proudly craft smokable works of art here in downtown Los Angeles.
While our roots run deep in sunny California, you can grab our gear online and have it shipped to you anywhere on Earth. We're a 100% digital smokeshop serving the entire planet... one pipe at a time!
As 710 specialists, we have a ton of gear and put a lot of love into every piece, but we have to admit our PRIDE glass and concentrate collections hold the highest place in our hearts. We grew into the aLeaf you know today by helping our City of Angels Keep It Lit through thick and thin and we hope to do the same for you.