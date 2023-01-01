Get a great deal with this cannabis-adorned footwear. It is durable and lightweight slippers perfect for a summer getaway or comfy travel. Make a bold statement about your footwear; choose one that can endure your heart for summer fun!



Create new memories with these slip-on sandals that will change the way you look at slides. These slip-on slippers have good elasticity, washable, and quick to dry. Ultimately, it does not only make your feet comfortable, but it keeps your feet dry and cool, ideal for a cozy lifestyle. These slide sandals feature a quick-drying factor for your slipper needs.



Key Features



Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width

Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs

Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion

Washable and Quick to Dry

Fun indoor and outdoor footwear

All-day comfort

Proven Durability

Hyped-up 420-themed design



*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.

Show more