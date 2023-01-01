Stand out from the crowd with this stylish and lightweight Pink Cherry Pie footwear for the fashionable you! Get excited with the comfort it brings you, made from Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) for added comfort under the summer heat!



Create new memories with these slip-on sandals that will change the way you look at slides. These slip-on slippers has good elasticity, are washable, and are easy to dry. Ultimately, it does not only make your feet comfortable, but it keeps your feet dry and cool, ideal for a cozy lifestyle. These slide sandals feature a quick-drying factor for your slipper needs.



Key Features



Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width

Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs

Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion

Washable and Quick to Dry

Fun indoor and outdoor footwear

All-day comfort

Proven Durability

Hyped-up 420-themed design



