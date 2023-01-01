Unleash the glam princess in you when you wear these Pink Driver slides. Made out of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) materials, it is the perfect lightweight slippers for women who are always up for new adventures.



Make a comfy statement with these women's slide sandals, reward yourself with the perfect sporty and slip-on style slides sandals you need. These slide sandals are water-resistant and designed to channel water away, giving you a guarantee of unsoaked soles during the rainy season. It is durable and flexible, giving you more time to enjoy your walk trips every day! Set the trend in the crowd with these slip-on slippers with a 420 design in gorgeous hues.



Key Features



Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width

Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs

Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion

Washable and Quick to Dry

Fun indoor and outdoor footwear

All-day comfort

Proven Durability

Hyped-up 420-themed design



*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.

