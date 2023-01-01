About this product
Footwear comes in two options: comfort and fashion. OG Kushies™ gives you both in a classic design that you can easily slip into.
Create a brand new comfort with your 420 inspired fashionable footwear!!
Double-up the glam on your outfit by matching the most trendy and comfortable pair of 420 shoes specially made just for you. OG Kushies – Lemon Haze is made from premium rubber, making it 100% flexible and comfortable for someone like you who is always on the go! It is lightweight, odor-resistant, and has ventilation ports for breathability.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
