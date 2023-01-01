About this product
You can light your weeds and enjoy their delicious taste with this beautiful four-head molded torch lighter for weed made of high-quality material. This dark green best weed torch for pot with a marijuana pattern is wind-resistant and runs on refillable butane, which provides it its power. When you're out in the woods, use this torch lighter to light your cigars, pipes, cigarettes, and even stoves. While supplies last, get your hands on one of these incredible torch lighters.
Key Features:
Has a dark green marijuana symbol molded on it.
Comes in two colors: green and black.
Has a refillable tank.
It's only 0.33 pounds, so you can take it with you wherever you go.
Inexpensive and stylish at the same time.
About this brand
AllStuff420
