About this product
When planning a camping trip or any outdoor activity, make this custom torch lighter with glow-in-the-dark features the first item on your checklist. This scorch torch lighter is windproof, has a strong flame, and can be refilled with butane. You can't go wrong with this because it's both practical and durable. Choose from a wide range of text prints, such as this one featuring an alien spaceship that reads "Take Me to Your Dealer." Give yourself a treat with this fantastic lighter.
Key Features:
Has a printed "Take me to your Dealer" text and a famous alien spaceship design.
A glow-in-the-dark lighter.
Has a refillable tank.
Durable and weighs only 0.33lbs.
Cheap and affordable.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
