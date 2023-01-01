About this product
With its strong flame, this special blue torch is a little version of the Flaming Turbo Blue Torch and it carries a lot of power. This special blue torch lighter is refillable with butane and has a modern and stylish design that makes it convenient and easy to use. Ideal for lighting your joint of weed both indoor and outdoor. Grab one now!
Key Features:
Classic Black and Blue Color Combo.
Wind Resistant.
Refillable Tank.
Easy to Use.
Affordable and Budget Friendly.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
