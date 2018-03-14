About this product
The Anti-Aging Day Cream’s main ingredients are CBD, Hyaluronic acid and Retinol (vitamin A).
Hyaluronic acid, thanks to its high molecular weight, supports and increases the natural ability of the skin to hydrate itself, making the process much more efficient.
Retinol (vitamin A) helps to reconstruct the cellular matrix of the skin making it much more elastic, and also supports an antioxidant effect.
About this brand
Canzon
We are a fast-growing CBD brand in Europe offering a wide range of quality, lab-tested CBD products that support day-to-day wellness. We source our CBD products from farms all across EU to offer our customers the finest quality.
The hemp for our oils is grown in Switzerland, our cosmetics are manufactured in Italy, and the skincare line is produced in the Netherland
