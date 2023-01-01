About this product
10 mL Glass Dropper, AmGrowS®
Constructed of lead-free glass with corrosion resistance, the dropper measures 13″ long and the high quality, non-toxic, odorless rubber bulb cap measures an additional 2.4″. Features clear and precise graduation printed on the side of the glass for easy use.
Product specifications: dropper length – 20cm/7.9 inch, rubber cap length 6cm/2.4 inch.
Blue suction ball: made of high quality rubber, non-toxic and odorless.
Glass droppers with high quality: the dropper is made of lead-free glass with corrosion resistance.
Clear reading lines on the pipettes’ wall: Number from 1-10 from mouth to head. Glass wall is printed with clear and precise scale, easy for you to measure the liquid.
About this brand
AmGrowS
Knowledge that only comes from experience in the growing industry!
From seed starting supplies to growing medium, fertilizers and everything in between, our selection of growing supplies and accessories will help guarantee that you always have the right equipment for the job. Shop with confidence, knowing that you get decades of combined technical expertise and top-notch customer service along with all your gardening supply needs. From greenhouse professionals, home gardener, or a weekend warrior we have something for everyone at AmGrowS.
