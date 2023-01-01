About this product
Our Root Zone premium fabric pots are constructed from the highest-quality material for providing excellent airflow and support!
These pots are made with 260-gram weight fabric material for great durability at an economical price. These pots are machine washable and will continue to provide a perfect blend of oxygen and drainage for multiple seasons! This fabric provides great support while allowing air to travel into the root system resulting in vigorous growth. They feature breathable fabric allowing for faster plant growth through better access to oxygen. Air-flow prunes the root structure for a noticeably healthier and happier plant. They also will not trap water, which can help prevent overwatering of plants.
Our fabric grow bags are made of breathable material to encourage root pruning. Standard non-porous pots cause your roots to circle around the pot eventually suffocating itself. Root pruning encourages your roots to grow out to the edges of the pots where they self-prune themselves. The leads to a strong and healthy root system.
You can also use any of our grow bags for soil or hydroponic applications both outdoors and indoors.
Features
Made with the highest quality fabric with a density of 260 gsm
Fabric pots allow your roots to breath creating a healthier root system
Decreased risk of transplant shock from improve root structure
Attached handles to make for easy transportation
Double stitched seams add strength and helps the pot stand up on it’s own making them easy to fill with soil
Machine washable for multiple seasons of use
Versatile, perfect for both indoor and outdoor gardens
Provides superior water drainage and oxygen to the roots
Use our fabric pots with any grow media including soil, coco, clay pebbles, grow rocks, rockwool cubes, sure to grow and more!
Top Stitch Design
The top stitching of each Root Zone increases overall strength while helping the pot hold itself up, which makes filling the pot with grow media much easier, especially when working alone.
Interior Stitching
Double stitched interior helps keep the Root Zone strong season after season. This added strength ensures the pot will not sag when filled with soil.
Strong & Breathable
The bottom of each Root Zone features a strong black fabric with double stitched seams that will not break down even when submerged in water.
Available Sizes: 3 Gallon, 5 Gallon, 7 Gallon, 10 Gallon
About this brand
AmGrowS
Knowledge that only comes from experience in the growing industry!
From seed starting supplies to growing medium, fertilizers and everything in between, our selection of growing supplies and accessories will help guarantee that you always have the right equipment for the job. Shop with confidence, knowing that you get decades of combined technical expertise and top-notch customer service along with all your gardening supply needs. From greenhouse professionals, home gardener, or a weekend warrior we have something for everyone at AmGrowS.
