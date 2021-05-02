About this product
About this strain
Collins Ave effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
31% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!