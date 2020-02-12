The AmGrowS AM-Series is designed to provide precise control over light spectrum levels and intensity for close-proximity, multi-tier indoor cultivation.



The AM-Series indoor grow lights offer incredible value in the commercial and residential indoor grow market. AM-Series LED Grow Lighting is a high-performance, full-cycle top-lighting solution with the power to scale from vegetative growth to higher light intensities in bloom. It was designed for growers to push the envelope with high-PPFD cultivation practices without sophisticated CO supplementation.



These high performance lights come in several configurations so you will get the features you want, nothing more, and nothing less.



Dimming.. Timers.. Bluetooth… and Multi-Sync Technology.



AM-Series: AM-640, AM-800

Show more