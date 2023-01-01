AM-V240 (Veg) LED is a great solution for a single light in a tent for a home-grower or or several hundred lights in a large commercial operation.



Only the highest-grade materials and components are used in AmGrowS LED fixtures. Delivering safe, dependable light AM-SERIES fixtures have industry leading performance. By perfectly balancing a high quality, full spectrum light with highest intensity PPFD delivered through a multi-bar, Linear design. We have created the ultimate ceiling of light for the entire plant growth cycle, making these LEDs the smartest option for a higher and faster return on investment.



Note:

– Contact us directly for Commercial-Bulk Ordering and Quotes.

– Please be aware that some delays may occur during shipping due to the current social distancing and other safety measures in place.



Stunning features with high quality components

Producing a total PPF output of 665 µmol/s and a Photon Efficacy (fixture efficiency) of 2.8 µmol/J, AmGrowS AM-V240 Veg LED creates a homogeneous light spread at close distance from the crop canopy, resulting in outstanding results when used in indoor multi-layer cultivation systems, grow rooms and tents.



When compared to regular similar wattage High Pressure Sodium solutions the AM-V240 LED can achieve 30-40% less HVAC capacity and increased yields of up to 30-60%.



The AM-V240 is designed for the vegetative growth period. The AM-V240 is built using high quality and durable Samsung LM301B LEDs generating an optimized 5000k light source ideal for vegetative stage.



Increasing the output and improving light maintenance

This dynamic, highly efficient and low powered LED fixture configuration, offers a built-in power supply and has 3 LED bars while reducing the temperature of the LEDs increasing the output and improving light maintenance.



In addition, The AM-V240W fixture can be externally controlled with our RJ14 Digital Lighting Controller featuring light timing, automated dimming, temperature safety control, Sunrise & Sunset Mode for up to 200 fixtures per controller.



Efficacy: 2.8 µmol/J

PPF: 665 µmol/s

Input Voltage: 100-277V

Power Consumption: 240W ± 5%

Waterproof: IP65

Lifetime: 50,000 Hrs

Light Distribution: 120º

Light Source: Samsung LM301B

Dimmable: OFF-25%-50%-75%-100% with 0-10V Light Dimmer (Included)

External Control: RJ14 Digital Controller (Not Included)

Weight: 20 Lbs

Dimensions: 47” x 20” x 2”

Spectrum: Veg, 5000K



*Also available in full spectrum (AM-250)*

