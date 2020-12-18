About this product
About this strain
Pink Rozay effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
