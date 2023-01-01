Low Grow Low Stress Training Wire, 2.2mm / 164 ft



A set of heavy-duty wire fasteners designed to hold plants up together with stakes, grids, posts, and other support systems. Each roll of plant ties is made of an iron string core enveloped in thin plastic that is easy to shape. This plastic finish also enables weather-resistant use over long periods of time, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor applications. The grocery-style garden wire ties are kept in a spindle form for easy unwinding and encased with a built-in cutter, giving you the flexibility to cut them to your desired length.



APPLICATIONS

This green plant ties set can apply low stress training and secure vines, shrubs, and flowers to trellis nets and fences. While they are primarily used with stakes, grids, and other plant support systems, they also have multi-purpose use outside of gardening. This includes home and office applications like tidying up kitchens, organizing tools, and cable managing computer, monitor, headphone, and USB cords.

