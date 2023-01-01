About this product
AmGrowS® Mini Digital Hygrometer
The AmGrowS® mini digital hygrometer is perfect for monitoring the incubation and fruiting temperatures and humidity in any size setup! Perfect for bulk grows, it mounts easily to the side of any container. The easy to read screen displays temperature and humidity levels at the same time. This model has been popular among growers for years and is the go-to model for easy accurate readings.
Features:
Easy to read LCD display Temperature and Humidity
Temperature measuring range: -58℉-158℉
External dimension: 1.89 x 1.13 x 0.6″ (48 x 28.6 x 15.2mm)
LCD size: 1.4 x 0.66″ (35.7 x 16.8mm)
Weight: 0.6oz (18g)
Humidity measurement range: 10%-99%
Humidity measurement accuracy: +/-2%
Humidity sampling period: 5 seconds
Rated voltage: DC 1.5V (2 LR44 Lithium batteries included)
Available Colors: Black, White
About this brand
AmGrowS
Knowledge that only comes from experience in the growing industry!
From seed starting supplies to growing medium, fertilizers and everything in between, our selection of growing supplies and accessories will help guarantee that you always have the right equipment for the job. Shop with confidence, knowing that you get decades of combined technical expertise and top-notch customer service along with all your gardening supply needs. From greenhouse professionals, home gardener, or a weekend warrior we have something for everyone at AmGrowS.
