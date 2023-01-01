About this product
AmGrowS Worm Castings are the most potent soil enhancer on the market and provides your plants exactly what they need, exactly when they need it. Packed with loads of rich nutrients, these worm castings will give your plants an immediate boost, as well as provide nutrition for the long-term.
Best of all, you don't have to worry about chemicals, additives, or any toxic ingredients mixed into this bag. You get 100% pure, all natural worm castings that will be your secret weapon in the journey to grow the perfect plant.
Worm castings truly are a plant “super food.” The more you learn about earthworm castings, the more you start to realize just how amazing they are. They're simple to use, produce fantastic results, and give you the most “bang for your buck.” With that being said, not all worm casting products are the same. Before you decide to try castings out for yourself, it's important to make sure you know what you're getting.
100% Pure Worm Castings
Premium African Nightcrawler Worm Castings
Nutrient-Rich Organic Soil Supplement
Made from all natural ingredients
No Chemicals
No Additives
No Fillers
Instant boost to plants
Long-term growth formula
Safe for all types of plants
About this brand
AmGrowS
Knowledge that only comes from experience in the growing industry!
From seed starting supplies to growing medium, fertilizers and everything in between, our selection of growing supplies and accessories will help guarantee that you always have the right equipment for the job. Shop with confidence, knowing that you get decades of combined technical expertise and top-notch customer service along with all your gardening supply needs. From greenhouse professionals, home gardener, or a weekend warrior we have something for everyone at AmGrowS.
