Elev8 Your Everyday
Our story
First Vape Pen 100% pure organic cannabis juice. We blend select strains using a rosin extraction process. Our natural terpenes come from the actual plant, no fruits or vegetables like are added like others, and we are solventless.
Amplifiilife
Arizona
How to try the top cannabis terpenes in Arizona
Leafly Staff
October 24, 2019
Amplifiilife
Nevada
How to try the top cannabis terpenes in Nevada
Leafly Staff
October 24, 2019
Amplifiilife
California
How to try the top cannabis terpenes in California
Leafly Staff
October 24, 2019
