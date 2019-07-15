Anthill Farm Agroforestry
Our line of CBD extracts are made with our certified organic high CBD hemp and suspended in organic MCT oil and flavored using organic essential oils. Choose between natural hemp flavor, mint, or orange, the flavors are mild and pleasant. Available in 500mg CBD and 1500mg CBD strength.
The CBD was extracted using the CO2 extraction method which yields the purest CBD products. Lab tested for purity.
Lifter effects
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
