Aphria

Churchill (Nordle)

IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%
Aphria’s CHURCHILL dried cannabis is a THC-CBD balanced, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene, followed by beta-caryophyllene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. Beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. As an indica-dominant strain, Churchill is known for its nighttime use.(1)

(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364

Nordle effects

68 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
