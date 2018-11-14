Aphria
About this product
Aphria’s CHURCHILL dried cannabis is a THC-CBD balanced, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene, followed by beta-caryophyllene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. Beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. As an indica-dominant strain, Churchill is known for its nighttime use.(1)
(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
Nordle effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
