About this product

Aphria’s CHURCHILL dried cannabis is a THC-CBD balanced, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene, followed by beta-caryophyllene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. Beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. As an indica-dominant strain, Churchill is known for its nighttime use.(1)



(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364