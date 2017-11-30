Aphria
Aphria’s HENIK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for limonene, followed by beta-caryophyllene and myrcene. Limonene profiles are associated as an anti-anxiety and anti-depressant, as well as helping treat acid reflux, while beta-caryoplyllene is known to be an anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic. As an indica-dominant strain, Henik is known for its nighttime use.(1)
(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
Alien Dawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
