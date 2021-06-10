Aphria
Aphria’s HURON dried cannabis is a THC, sativa-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene making it a favourable as a muscle relaxant, while its pinene component is known to be an anti-inflammatory, memory aid, and anti-bacterial. This strain is known for its daytime use for those that want to remain alert.(1)
(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
Jack Herer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
