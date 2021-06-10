About this product

Aphria’s HURON dried cannabis is a THC, sativa-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene making it a favourable as a muscle relaxant, while its pinene component is known to be an anti-inflammatory, memory aid, and anti-bacterial. This strain is known for its daytime use for those that want to remain alert.(1)



(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364