Aphria
About this product
Aphria’s LIMERICK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. As an indica-dominant strain, Limerick is known for its nighttime use. (1)
(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
Pre-98 Bubba Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
395 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
