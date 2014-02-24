About this product

Aphria’s MOHAWK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for both beta-caryophyllene and limonene. Limonene has shown anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties, as well as helping treat acid reflux. Beta-caryoplyllene is known to be an anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic. As an indica-dominant strain, Mohawk is known for its nighttime use.(1)



(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364