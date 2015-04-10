Aphria
Royal Highness
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 8%
Royal Highness effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!