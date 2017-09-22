About this product

Aphria’s SACHIGO dried cannabis is a THC, hybrid strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene, followed by limonene and beta-caryophyllene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. Limonene has shown anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties, as well as helping treat acid reflux, while beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. (1)



(1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364