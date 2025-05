Hemp derived CBD has been shown to help dogs with epilepsy, osteoarthritis, pain management, and anxiety. Studies are also currently being done which will show hemp derived CBD is an anti-carcinogen. Make cannabidiol apart of your fur baby’s daily routine!



Don’t let your best friend live the ruff life! Love the amazing benefits of hemp derived CBD? Get your best friend on the program!



-A scientifically developed, cannabinoid-rich product for pets

-Aids in joint relief, anxiety, and overall wellness

-33 mg per dropper



Suggested Use: Begin with 0.5mg per pound of body weight once daily and increase dose as needed. Place on pet’s food or directly in mouth using the graduated dropper



500 mg | 15 mL

Natural Bacon Flavoring

Made in USA

