Ready for a restful night of sleep? C3 features full-spectrum, organically-grown hemp extract with added CBN distillate and CBG isolate in a 3:2:1 ratio. Included in this formulation is an extensive proprietary terpene formula for rest and relaxation. Experiencing a restful night of sleep with lots of deep sleep can significantly improve your performance and recovery. If sleep is an issue for you C3 is a must try! Check out our DOSING CHART.



-C3’s star ingredient is CBN which is known for its sedative properties

-Start low and slow. We recommend starting with a few drops to assess tolerance. Not recommended to exceed .25mL per serving.

-At .25mL per serving, cost per dose is ONLY $1.50! Expected to last for 120 days.



30mL | 1 oz

800mg CBD | 400mg CBN | 200mg CBG

Made in USA

read more