Each Sarco Stick™ is carefully formulated to specifically target sources of discomfort and provide relief to affected areas in minutes. The natural menthol and eucalyptus create an intense cooling sensation, perfect for aches and pains after strenuous activity. The active ingredients in Arcanum’s Sarco Stick™ work synergistically with 500mg of full spectrum cannabinoids to desensitize sensory receptors and provide relief for hours. With a convenient hands-free application, Sarco Stick™ is the perfect remedy for the on-the-go, active lifestyle.

