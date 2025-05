Are you like most people who neglect one of the three major areas of recovery? By facilitating central nervous system recovery, you can make those all-important gains that give you the edge in performance. The Coil has more bioavailability than most tinctures on the market due to the added terpene profile with proven therapeutic effects. Designed for daily use, check out our Dosing Chart.



-Full spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich extract

-Botanically infused with a proprietary terpene blend to increase effectiveness

-The Coil is meant to be a daily supplement for the endocannabinoid system

-Spearmint flavor; graduated dropper

-Approximately 50 mgs/mL

-Refrigerate or store at room temperature



1500 MG CBD | 30mL | 1oz



Made in USA

read more