Recover without stressing your internal system with our innovative dermal delivery-avoid first pass metabolism, convenient and easy to use, reduced toxicity in the body, decreased dosing frequency and continual release proving improved efficacy and dose control.



Immediate cooling relief.

Address soreness, discomfort, overuse, irritation and support recovery time and performance.

Experience the benefits at the cellular level: The ArcanoEdge Complex provides your body with cannabinoids, upregulating your cells to communicate and carry on the reactions they need to.

Cannabinoids are produced naturally in your body but only when necessary and not in the amounts you could use or utilize.

Another benefit? By upregulating your cells with cannabinoids, unhealthy cells commit apoptosis-cellular suicide!!

read more