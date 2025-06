The Quill™ is one of the most unique cannabinoid products on the market, and is now produced with nano-encapsulation! Formulated to penetrate the parasympathetic nervous system, The Quill™ helps ease the strain on your muscles during vigorous training. The #ArcanumArmy raves this product is a must have for high-endurance activities, offering quick relief and supplementation to keep you moving. One might think that a 2mg serving seems very small, but the absorption rate is similar to taking a 20- 25mg pill. Check out the Dosing Chart.



-Features nano-encapsulation to make the cannabinoids even more bioavailable. These nano CBD particles can enter into different types of tissues that normal particles may not be able to pass through.

-Transdermal delivery provides relief in as little as five minutes

-Apply to a veinous area for best efficacy (inside of the wrists, ankle, back of the knee) 2-4 times per day

-100mg CBD; 50 (2mg) doses

