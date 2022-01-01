Artisan Batch prides itself on taking local growers from across Canada and giving them national exposure. For over five years, KRFT Cannabis in Newfoundland has been growing unforgettable cannabis strains for Canadians to consume. Their most recent export, KRFT Cannabis Cereal Milk, is a rare and evenly balanced hybrid strain which is a cross between Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman. This uniquely phenohunted strain is grown hydroponically indoors in Eazy Grow coco pyramids with a custom blend of nutrient salts. The plant is then hang dried and cold cured for 21 days, burping it daily to allow moisture and CO2 to escape the jars. Thanks to being carefully hand-trimmed, Cereal Milk has beautiful dark green and purple heart-shaped buds, dusted in sugary trichomes. The strain’s flavour features creamy berry and fruity citrus notes with a hint of gas, similar to the fruity milk leftover after a bowl of breakfast cereal.



Cereal Milk features 20-26% THC and <1% CBD, with top terpenes led by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene.

