Cannabis pre-rolls are pre-made marijuana joints that consumers can purchase at dispensaries.
Frequently asked questions about cannabis pre-rolls
What are the benefits of cannabis pre-rolls?
Cannabis pre-rolls and blunts have many benefits when compared to other forms of consuming cannabis. Cannabis pre-rolls are regarded by consumers as being extremely convenient because pre-rolls are portable, discrete, and require little work from the consumer aside from lighting the end with a lighter or match. Beyond that, pre-rolls and pre-roll blunts are a great way to sample different strains of cannabis, making it easier to decide which strains you'd like to buy more of later.
How much do pre-rolled joints cost?
The price of pre-rolled joints ranges from $5-30. There are many factors that can impact the cost of pre-rolls, including cannabis taxes, quality of flower, and type of pre-roll. For example, infused pre-rolls tend to cost more than regular pre-rolls. In some states, you may also find pre-rolls sold in packs, which will be more expensive than buying single pre-rolls.
Where can I buy marijuana pre-rolls online or near me?
You can buy marijuana pre-rolls online using Leafly.com. On Leafly, you can place an online order for marijuana pre-rolls for pick up at your local marijuana dispensary. Alternatively, you can use Leafly.com to find dispensaries near you with marijuana pre-rolls on their menu. No matter how you approach it, you can order joints online.