Artisan Batch
krft Cannabis Unicorn Sherbert
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Artisan Batch prides itself on taking local growers from across Canada and giving them national exposure. KRFT Cannabis Unicorn Sherbert is grown in a 5,000 sq.ft facility in rural Newfoundland, designed specifically for small-batch growing. For over five years, KRFT Cannabis has been improving and innovating their growing process, resulting in rare, high-potency strains with exceptional terpene profiles. KRFT Cannabis is grown hydroponically in Eazy Grow coco pyramids, then hung to dry and cold cured for optimal results. KRFT cures its cannabis for 21 days, burping the strains daily. Once they’re ready to be trimmed, it’s done so with care to ensure the best possible product. Unicorn Sherbert has dense, frosty buds that are heavily resinated with purple hues and dark orange hairs. The indica-dominant strain has a THC range of 19-25%, with 3.47% terpenes—predominantly limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene. KRFT Cannabis uniquely phenohunts strains that set the bar high for premium cannabis in Canada.
Kurple Fantasy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!