Artisan Batch prides itself on taking local growers from across Canada and giving them national exposure. KRFT Cannabis Unicorn Sherbert is grown in a 5,000 sq.ft facility in rural Newfoundland, designed specifically for small-batch growing. For over five years, KRFT Cannabis has been improving and innovating their growing process, resulting in rare, high-potency strains with exceptional terpene profiles. KRFT Cannabis is grown hydroponically in Eazy Grow coco pyramids, then hung to dry and cold cured for optimal results. KRFT cures its cannabis for 21 days, burping the strains daily. Once they’re ready to be trimmed, it’s done so with care to ensure the best possible product. Unicorn Sherbert has dense, frosty buds that are heavily resinated with purple hues and dark orange hairs. The indica-dominant strain has a THC range of 19-25%, with 3.47% terpenes—predominantly limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene. KRFT Cannabis uniquely phenohunts strains that set the bar high for premium cannabis in Canada.