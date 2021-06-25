About this product
Stinky Greens Platinum Jelly indica is a cross between Jelly Breath and Platinum strains. Its olive green nugs sport thick, orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes. Platinum Jelly has a creamy, sugary, and fruity taste with hints of spice and flowers upon exhaling. The aroma is earthy and herbal with notes of grapes. Stinky Greens Platinum Jelly has a THC range of 20-26%.
Platinum Jelly is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Platinum Jelly - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Artisan Batch
Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.