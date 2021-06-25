Stinky Greens Platinum Jelly indica is a cross between Jelly Breath and Platinum strains. Its olive green nugs sport thick, orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes. Platinum Jelly has a creamy, sugary, and fruity taste with hints of spice and flowers upon exhaling. The aroma is earthy and herbal with notes of grapes. Stinky Greens Platinum Jelly has a THC range of 20-26%.