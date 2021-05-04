Artisan Batch
Stinky Greens Organic Sticky Larry
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
In the heart of Simcoe County, Ontario you’ll find a 3.5-acre property with a state-of-the-art indoor greenhouse facility. That’s where Stinky Greens Organic grows their high-quality cannabis. Since 2018, Stinky Greens Organic has been earning trust and admiration among their customers thanks to their dedication and carefully handled product. All of their cannabis is grown in coco soil to allow sufficient air flow and water circulation. Plus, the facility is a closed loop and CO2 enhanced, ensuring no elements from the outdoors make their way in. Grown using the sea of green method, every Stinky Greens plant is hand-watered then hang dried. They are cold cured for 14 days, then dry-trimmed to start and finish off by being hand-trimmed courtesy of the Master Grower. This ensures the trichomes and integrity of the bud remain intact.
Stinky Greens Organic Sticky Larry is a cross between Motor Breath and Larry OG, and is an indica-dominant strain with 20-26% THC. Sticky Larry’s main terpenes are myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, giving it a strong, smooth flavour with no aftertaste. The buds are green, frosty, and sticky—coated with high-resin trichomes.
Stinky Greens Organic Sticky Larry is a cross between Motor Breath and Larry OG, and is an indica-dominant strain with 20-26% THC. Sticky Larry’s main terpenes are myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, giving it a strong, smooth flavour with no aftertaste. The buds are green, frosty, and sticky—coated with high-resin trichomes.
Motorbreath effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
162 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!