About this product
This powerful cultivar from the acclaimed Swamp Boys is a modern take on a classic genetic consisting of Chem 91, Star Fighter and White 91. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with warming gassy notes and earthy undertones.
Experienced users will appreciate the lack of a ceiling and strong staying power of this rare and highly sought-after genetic. Be sure to check this one off your bucket list!
Experienced users will appreciate the lack of a ceiling and strong staying power of this rare and highly sought-after genetic. Be sure to check this one off your bucket list!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!