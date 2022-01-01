The aromatics of this wonderful cultivar are true to its Gelato #33 and Tropicana Cookies lineage. Extremely sweet and almost candy-like, with a hint of vanilla coming through. The aesthetic presents dark green flowers with purple hues. The structure and potency lean towards the Tropicana Cookies. Between the aromatics and the colours, this may be the most beautiful genetic we have grown. Pre-rolls are made with 100% milled flower.