Tantalize your senses with strong and unique flavour of ripe, juicy strawberries mingling with the earthy undertones of GMO and Kush. Each exhale brings a rush of sweetness and pungency that lingers on the palate, leaving you wanting more. Hand-Trimmed, Hang-Dried and Slow-Cured to preserve flavour and beauty of these big craft nugs.



THC: 30-36%

Lineage: (GMO x SLURRICANE) x SLURRICANE





