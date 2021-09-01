Aurora Drift
A sativa-dominant moderate THC strain with a bittersweet, cacao aroma, and earthy undertones. Aurora’s Chocolope is made up of large dark green buds with vibrant orange pistil hairs running throughout.
Chocolope effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
964 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
