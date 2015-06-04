Aurora Drift
About this product
An Indica-dominant high THC strain with an earthy aroma and the slightest hitn of pine. Aurora's MK Ultra buds are medium sized, dark green, with vibrant orange pistol hairs encompassing.
MK Ultra effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
573 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!