Aurora Drift
About this product
Nanas, a medium THC hybrid strain with a floral aroma. Aurora's Nanas buds are medium sized, dark green with vibrant orange pistol hairs encompassing. This sister strain is closely related to Aurora’s Banana Split, with a milder THC content.
Nana’s Fix effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!