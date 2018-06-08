Loading…
Nanas

HybridTHC 16%CBD
About this product

Nanas, a medium THC hybrid strain with a floral aroma. Aurora's Nanas buds are medium sized, dark green with vibrant orange pistol hairs encompassing. This sister strain is closely related to Aurora’s Banana Split, with a milder THC content.

Nana’s Fix effects

Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
