Logo for the brand Aurora Drift

Aurora Drift

Zombie Kush

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

A moderate THC indica-dominant strain with a pine and woody aroma alongside a hint of citrus. Aurora’s Zombie Kush is made up of dark green buds with accents of indigo, and silver hues.

Zombie Kush effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
